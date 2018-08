Conductor de Fox News asegura que los tacos son comida estadounidense

The Young Turks are often too much for me, but calling Tucker Carlson, “Taco Carlson”, because he said “you’re not going to appropriate my culture” in regard to believing tacos are American food and not Mexican Food is about the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while. #tacocarlson pic.twitter.com/3xFOX9sx3A

— Michael T. Roe (@MichaelTRoe) August 20, 2018