Estado de emergencia en Hawái por el huracán Lane

Hurricane Lane tracking toward the Islands. Rainfall over the last 12 hours have been reported over 8" on the Big Island. The slow movement increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall. Visit https://t.co/fUefWa9aTA for a full list of current watches and warnings #hiwx pic.twitter.com/xWBeFFw55h

— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 23, 2018