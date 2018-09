Florence se convierte en huracán, declaran alerta en Costa Este

A sunrise look at a very active tropical Atlantic! All three named storms (#Florence, #Isaac, and #Helene) likely to become hurricanes in the next 24 – 48 hours. Get the latest information on each from our new tropical page: https://t.co/2SQKH6G0vB #NCwx pic.twitter.com/wtIRsQgiHl

— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 9, 2018