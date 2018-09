Hispana fue apuñalada mortalmente en Logan Circle

Help us identify the person responsible for the murder of Wendy Martinez. She was stabbed to death last night in the 1400 block of 11th St, NW.

Click the link for additional details and video. https://t.co/Ybce195sqs

Have info? Call 202-727-9099/Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/9LjLavquPZ

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 19, 2018