FOTO: Niño con pestañas de casi dos pulgadas de largo sorprende al mundo

Eleven-year-old boy's eyelashes grow to almost TWO INCHES in Russia: Muin Bachonaev's lashes touched his lips when he was born and are now 1.7 inches long. But the youngster, who lives in Moscow, is comfortable with his remarkable lashes. https://t.co/5R0ERaruKa pic.twitter.com/WvbmFR4H9Q

— Patrick (@cahulaan) September 21, 2018