Huracán Rosa se intensifica a categoría 4 y amenaza el sur de California

At 8 PM PDT…Rosa was moving west at 8 Knots. She is now a CAT 4 hurricane, the 7th of the EastPac 2018 season. Maximum sustained winds are 145 mph. Slight strengthening is possible overnight before weakening and turning north Fri into Sat. Large swells are headed our way. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mTmCKGUF6P

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2018