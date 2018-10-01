La orinoterapia está de moda pero médicos advierten sobre sus riesgos

View this post on Instagram

Yes it is weird, yes it tastes weird and yes it does help. Drinking your own golden elixir, an ancient procedure of healing. Why say no to free and effective methods to cure the body? It‘s all in the head. I made myself free of the aversion of drinking pee and was blessed with various health gifts. May sound odd to you and that is ok. I am here to inspire you and if you happen to have been drinking your own urine I would be very curious about your experiences 🙏🏼 #healthylifestyle#healthcare#cleansing#urinetherapy