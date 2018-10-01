La orinoterapia está de moda pero médicos advierten sobre sus riesgos

(NOTICIAS YA).-La orinoterapia o urinoterapia es una pseudoterapia y eje de la medicina alternativa que asegura obtener beneficios a la salud, ya sea de sanación o preventivos, a raíz de la ingesta de la propia orina. Es, también, una de las tendencias más crecientes entre autoproclamados gurús de la salud en redes sociales.
Aunque la orinoterapia no es ninguna novedad, como así lo son muchas tendencias en la salud, sí es algo que en fechas recientes ha llegado a ser noticia por distintos casos y médicos temen que muchas personas más lo retomen en una búsqueda por obtener los supuestos beneficios.
View this post on Instagram
Yes it is weird, yes it tastes weird and yes it does help. Drinking your own golden elixir, an ancient procedure of healing. Why say no to free and effective methods to cure the body? It‘s all in the head. I made myself free of the aversion of drinking pee and was blessed with various health gifts. May sound odd to you and that is ok. I am here to inspire you and if you happen to have been drinking your own urine I would be very curious about your experiences 🙏🏼 #healthylifestyle#healthcare#cleansing#urinetherapy
Tan solo en meses recientes, el caso de una mujer se hizo vial al mostrar un video en el que bebe la orina de su perro pues, asegura ella, le ha ayudado a combatir su acné y depresión.
Así como ella, otras personas publican en redes sociales las imágenes y videos de ellas consumiendo su orina, así como los beneficios que les otorga, entre ellos están bajar de peso, combatir el acné, mejorar la digestión y llegando al extremo de curar enfermedades crónicas.
Kayleigh Oakley es uno de estos casos. Ella tiene 33 años y es profesora de yoga, reporta BBC, en Newington, Kent, en Inglaterra. Oakley asegura que beber su orina le ha ayudado a superar enfermedades autoinmunes como la Tiroiditis de Hashimoto y dolor crónico como la fibromialgia.
Oakley lleva dos años bebiendo su orina y usándola como limpiador facial.
Leah Sampson, una mujer de 46 años de Alberta, Canadá, también ha hablado de los supuestos beneficios de esta terapia alternativa, asegurando que a ella le ayudó a bajar de peso. También usa su orina para lavar su cabello y sus dientes, así como para hacer gárgaras.
Faith Canter, de 39 años, asegura que con la orinoterapia pudo controlar las reacciones alérgicas de la picada de un mosquito.
Pero los médicos tienen otra opinión al respecto.
View this post on Instagram
Totally gross, yet totally amazingly magical post coming up… So, some of you will have seen from yesterdays post (and photo one 1), I had a sever allergic reaction to a mosquito kiss. This is the last and worst of these reactions over the last few years every time a mozzie loves me a little too much. I have tried every natural (and before I was 'non-toxic' toxic) way of healing these reactions or at the very least reducing them and nothing works. The swelling usually lasts about a week (sometimes more) and it itching is soooo intense too! Anyway, this time I got to talking to someone from the @themerkabacommunity about the benefits of Urine Therapy. He himself had been kissed to fondly by a scorpion and used the same treatment on it and it went away overnight (yes overnight from something this bad and painful)!! Whenever I have heard about Urine Therapy I have always been totally disgusted by the idea and actually just didn't understand why you'd want to drink your 'waste', as surely the body wants to get rid of it. However, when using it for allergic reactions/histamine issues it made total sense to me, as the body more quickly recognizes something is out of balance within it when you consume your urine and it see and addresses the markers in the urine. Anyway, I was in so much discomfort yesterday that i did it! I consumed some of my own urine (which actually wasn't that gross after all) and within 4 hours my eye had gone down by half (image 2) and less than 24 hours (image 3) after it had almost completely gone down. As I say, this would usually last a week at least! I'm not saying I am going to make a habit of this, however this bloody works and i will be using it on future histamine responses and hope that by doing this actually my body will stop over producing the histamine in this way in the first place. For me it just reinforces the fact that our bodies really, really do have everything they need to look after themselves! Really!!!! If you are interested in finding out more, there is tons about this online. There are claims that it helps with everything from cancer to autoimmune issues and tons more! Link in bio for info
El Dr Zubair Ahmed comentó para BBC que es potencialmente peligroso recurrir a la terapia con la orina, pues no solamente sus supuestos beneficios no cuentan con un respaldo científico, sino que la orina ya es un producto de desperdicio que puede acarrear consigo bacterias y provocar infecciones.
“Una vez que la orina deja el cuerpo es propensa a contaminarse con bacteria, ingerirla puede provocar serios problemas”, dice el médico.
La orina es una de las maneras que el cuerpo utiliza para deshacerse de toxinas luego de trabajar arduamente en procesar todo. Es un desperdicio. No tiene ningún valor nutrimental y aunque en una persona es 95% agua, nunca se sabe si alguna otra condición la modificará, al menos no a simple vista.
El Dr Andrew Thornber comenta también que ingerir orina podría provocar problemas a los riñones pues los obliga a volver a trabajar sobre algo que ya habían desechado.
View this post on Instagram
SNAKE DIET UPDATE: TONI LOST 33 LBS IN 28 DAYS! I’M NOT GOING TO STOP NOW! Currently I’m only drinking my natural waters YES MY URINE😳❣️ Everyday Dry fasting until 6pm then I drink. I’m using some to bath my skin in as well. It’s amazing what a Gift I am so happy to have found out about! Use as a toner and you too will be amazed at how youthful your skin becomes❣️ Personally I’m an esthetician for the past 36 yrs and have never come across something that works like this❣️ITS FREE TOO! Make your own stem cells and drink of the FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH and become the YOU you have always wanted to be 🙏🏼❣️ Ill be doing this to help with shrinking my skin❣️ NO OTHER DIET COMPARES I know, ADVOCARE, OMNITRITION just MLM bullshit! SOUTHBEACH, KETO, PALEO, WEIGHT WATCHERS… ALL JUST TEARS YOUR MUSCLES and IMMUNE SYSTEM DOWN! 😡 Thank you Cole for actually CARING FOR US FATTIES 😳😂❣️ Day 28 fasting = 22 days on SJ and 6 days Urine only. Not stopping yet! Still -99 more to Rid my body of. 🙏🏼 Best to all of you on your journey to recovery and for a new way of living life❣️peace🙏🏼❣️
Nutriólogos también alertan en contra de la tendencia, indicando que entre los componentes de la orina hay minerales que el cuerpo rechazó y que, al beberla en exceso, podrían generar deshidratación y otros problemas.
Si la intención al tomar orina es adquirir vitaminas y minerales, médicos recomiendan a buscarlos en otros métodos, como una buena alimentación y suplementos.