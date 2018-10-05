Amigas hablan español y las acosan “agresivamente”: Mujer las defiende

(NOTICIAS YA).- Dos amigas hablan español en una tienda en Colorado y una señora las interrumpe “agresivamente” sin imaginar que alguien saldría a defenderlas y terminaría en la cárcel.
Fabiola Velásquez e Isabel Marín platicaban en uno de los pasillos de la tienda City Market cuando Linda Dwire, de 64 años, las detuvo para decirles que si vivían en Estados Unidos, “tenían que hablar en inglés”.
Fabiola le comentó a CNN que mientras las acosaba, salió a su defensa Kamira Trent, de 30 años. Velásquez de inmediato grabó parte de la discusión entre Dwire y Kamira.
“No acoses a las personas”, se escucha que le dice Trent en el video viral. La señora se acerca tanto a la joven defensora que logra tocarla por lo que Kamira empuja el brazo de Dwire.
Mientras Kamira se hace para atrás le dice, “no… llamaré a la policía”. Dwire le contesta alegando que Kamira es de otra generación.
La respuesta de Kamira impacta ya que hace enfoque en que no es de otra generación si no es respetuosa: “No, no es así, yo tengo respeto”.
Ya para finalizar el video, las dos se van del pasillo y se escucha a Dwire diciendo “perderás este país” a lo que Kamira le contesta, “esta mujer necesita ser acompañada fuera de aquí… No acoses a mujeres hispanas”.
De acuerdo al Departamento de Policía de Rifle, Dwire fue detenida con dos cargos de acoso motivado por prejuicios.
Por otro lado en redes sociales, comenzaron el movimiento #KamiraTrent y #Shero donde le mandan cientos de comentarios de agradecimiento a Kamira.
Tras tantos mensajes, Kamira decidió publicar en Instagram una foto de ella y su madre mencionando que agradece todo el amor que le han mandado. Mientras expresa sus sentimientos mencionando que fue lo correcto defenderlas y volvería a defender a cualquier persona que está siendo atacada, agrega que la mujer en la foto que es su madre y junto a su padre, la educaron así.
