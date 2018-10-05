Amigas hablan español y las acosan “agresivamente”: Mujer las defiende

View this post on Instagram

A woman was arrested Monday after she was caught on video shouting at two #Spanish-speaking shoppers at a #Colorado grocery store before being confronted by another #angry customer. Authorities charged Linda Dwire with harassment. She later posted bond, the #Garfield County Sheriff's Office told Fox News. #Police did not provide further details on the arrest, but a now-viral #video of the confrontation appears to show Dwire and another #shopper, identified as #KamiraTrent, in a verbal confrontation at #CityMarketgrocery store in #Rifle. Before the argument, Dwire told two shoppers from Mexico to stop speaking Spanish, one of the women, #FabiolaVelasquez, claimed on Facebook. Velasquez posted the video online and said Dwire approached her and her friend and said because they live in the U.S. they can only speak English. "I never thought this would happen to me," Velasquez wrote on social media in Spanish, adding that Trent jumped in and defended them. Velasquez told BuzzFeed News she was with her friend Isabel Marin when Dwire became aggressive and put her hand in her face. She said she was at the store with her two daughters and son. Velasquez's video — which has been viewed more than 721,000 times as of Thursday — did not capture the initial confrontation, but caught the shouting match between Dwire and Trent. "I'm calling the cops. You leave these women alone. Get out," Trent is heard yelling at Dwire. Dwire shouts back, "You come from a generation that's destroying this country." "No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people," Trent responds. "You will lose your country. You know what, you will lose this country," Dwire says while pointing her finger at Trent. "You do not harass Hispanic women!" Trent says while walking toward the front of the store with Dwire. Trent told BuzzFeed News she overheard Dwire telling the women: "You're in America. You're in my country. You can't speak Spanish here. You need to speak English if you're going to be in America."