VIDEO: Taylor Swift felicita a pareja que se comprometió en su concierto

I SAID YES!!!!!!!! 💍💞

After the best 5 years with Channing I didn’t think he could make me any happier, but last night he changed all of that. I love you more than anything in this entire world and I’m so lucky to be yours forever.

“It’s a love story baby just say yes.” 💗 pic.twitter.com/hAy3XSTw7I

— Alyssa Read 💞 (@alalalyssarenee) September 30, 2018