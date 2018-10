Propietaria busca a responsable de dispararle a sus 2 perros

View this post on Instagram

My Bella. She was the sweetest cuddliest and most fearless member of our pack. @instagrammarnazi66 brought her home not long after Boba Fett. She was so loved and despite being so small she had the biggest heart. Last week we lost our Bella in a horrific act of evil and malice. We are still in shock as she did not deserve what happened to her. To the sorry excuse of a human that did this – I take comfort knowing that you are going to burn in hell. For the full story and details click on the link in the bio. Thank you all for your support during this horrific time.