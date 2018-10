Más de 50 mueren arrollados por un tren durante fiesta en India

#AmritsarTrainTragedy : Atleast 50 people feared dead after speeding train mowed down the people who were standing on Railway Tracks to watch burning of Ravaan statue in #Amritsar. This is totally negligence of authorities! Why were they allowed to stand at danger zone!!! pic.twitter.com/W6ZD2iLBfz

— Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) October 19, 2018