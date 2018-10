VIDEO: Jugadores de los Broncos visten disfraces de adictos a cocaína

Tyron biggums is who I chose to be for Halloween. A character off the Chappelle show. For those who don’t know, for halloween you can be spooky, a superhero, funny. Etc.. I chose to be funny and I don’t see problem with that. I had alot of good laughs throughout the night. 🤙🏾

— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) October 23, 2018