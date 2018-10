Iceberg 5 veces más grande que Manhattan se separa de la Antártida

In early 2000 large PIG calving events happened every ~5 yrs (2001, 2007, 2011), but since 2013 there were 4 of them (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018). Consequently, the glacier front retreated strongly from the 1972-2013 range and it is now ~5km further inland than in 2015-2017 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8O7gPyQAmh

— Stef Lhermitte (@StefLhermitte) October 30, 2018