Mujer choca intencionalmente con restaurante Subway

Escondido police told FOX 5 they received reports around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday that a woman had driven her car into the Subway in the 2400 block of East Valley Parkway because she had a previous issue with one of the employees. The store had major damage and it was not immediately known when it would reopen.