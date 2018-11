Alerta sanitaria: 4 bebés hospitalizados tras usar chupones de miel

Texas DSHS Health Alert: infant botulism and risk of honey pacifiers.

DSHS is alerting Texans to not give infants honey after four Texas infants contracted botulism from honey-containing pacifiers.

— Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) November 16, 2018