Más personas se identifican como brujas y rechazan el cristianismo

♏Scorpio Season 10/23! Journal ✔️ Crystals ✔️ Divination tools ✔️ Smudge ✔️ Healing baths✔️ Desire to use the force of the season to transmute and transform ✔️ Releasing fear of the Shadow Self and shadowy expressions through others ✔️ Willingness to embrace all facets of our experience and move beyond Duality ✔️ Sacred sex to unify the Alpha and Omega flames (solo or shared) ✔️ Gemstones suggestions for Scorpio Season pictured are Kunzite for it's assistance with easing transitions of the soul, Garden Quartz for the Shamanic connection to the rooted paths of experience through our life's and our ancestors and healing lineage lines, and Smokey Elestial to assist with grounding and transformation as well as working behind the veil. While I'm entirely supportive of working with guides and teachers, there seems to be a reclusive energy with Scorpio with personal rituals and development. While manifesting with this energy I like to strictly focus on myself, my abilities, my healing, my shadow, but that's not to say a relationship wouldn't benefit for this energy if the manifested goal was one tied to acceptance, passion, shared growth, honesty and vunerable connections. (Not to limit you, do what feels right.) Monthly Patreon only video will pair details in this season with Kundalini, raising energy, Shadow work, and a session by proxy to support. Thank you for supporting my passions! #shadowwork #kundalini #sacred #transformation #scorpio