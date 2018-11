El frío sacudirá este Thanksgiving al DMV

Tomorrow & Friday are forecast to be very cold with wind chill in the teens & 20s. If your #Thanksgiving plans include outdoor activities, dress in layers & take frequent breaks in a warm location to reduce the risk of hypothermia & frostbite https://t.co/SrUlSOrh5N #MoCo pic.twitter.com/WGJoD58MGh

— MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) November 21, 2018