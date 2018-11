Modelo de Monster Energy sufre grave accidente en carrera

View this post on Instagram

Monster Energy Girl family & friends 🌎wide-our amazing @magdaangel needs🙏🏻 Last Friday, 11/16 during opening ceremonies of the SCORE Baja 1000 a horrible accident happened. Magda’s boot was clipped by the tire tread of a truck as went into gear up the ramp for intros. This freak accident resulted in Magda being propelled & thrown to the ground with extreme force. With the swift action of SCORE officials & our Monster Energy security team, Magda was transported to Ensenada hospital where she was stabilized then airlifted out of Mexico to San Diego where she was admitted to UCSD trauma center. Our precious Magda had light swelling of the brain, crushed left eye socket, broken cheekbone, broken jaw & palate, broken wrist, broken ankle. Doctors have given good news already that her swelling of the brain has subsided and looks to have no permanent damage there! She is stabilized & being attended to the best team of doctors in their field. Specialists & surgeons are preparing her for what looks like a long grueling recovery where they will have to not just treat her but rebuild as well. She has been alert & responsive & even feisty already. For anyone who has ever met Magda, you know what an amazing one of a kind person she is! There is nobody else like her! She is an energizer bunny who has been such a fantastic example of not just a Monster Girl, but as a friend to many around the world! To know Magda is to love Magda we have all been known to say! Her spark and zest for life is unparalleled! Together with that and all of us, her friends, family & fans around the world, now is when we need to show her how much we love her & that she can count on us to help pull her through! I will be setting up GoFundMe account for her within a week, but here is what fans who want to send her anything can do! Cards🎈 🎁gifts🛍🧸mementos🖼 NO💐FLOWERS (Hospital Rules) NO VISITORS-reach out to me for how to send them. We❤️U Magda! Pass the word! #WeLoveUMagda MonsterGirls/Athletes/Friends-awesome if U can text me short video/pic of well wishes for her we can show her😍