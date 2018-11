Policía mata a inocente al confundirlo con pistolero de centro comercial

They DID NOT kill the gunman.

They killed an innocent Black man. He was an Army soldier visiting his family for the holidays.

His name is Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. His father is a cop.

Why‘d the police kill an innocent Black man with a LEGAL pistol?

Take a WILD guess. https://t.co/UAEKICPZ4G

— 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒍 𝑺. (@khalilmsaadiq) November 24, 2018