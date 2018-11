Gobernador electo de California visita la frontera de San Diego

At the border today, I met a 3-year-old girl. She was innocent and kind, and was being housed in this shelter. She came here because someone sought a better life for her.

CA is a state of refuge. A place of new beginnings. Of compassion and inclusion.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 29, 2018