Niño de Colorado logra legalizar peleas de bolas de nieve en su ciudad

BREAKING:

Severance Town Council unanimously approves measure to legalize snowball throwing in town limits…this, after 9-year-old Dane Best learned throwing snowballs has been illegal for nearly 100yrs!

After arguing his point, the mayor gave him the first legal snowball! pic.twitter.com/5lIkdwXiwP

— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 4, 2018