6 papas fritas son la porción que deberías comer, profesor de Harvard

EXPOSE THE PSYCHOLOCAL

PSY-OP by the Elite

F=6th letter

6 French Fries

6 F-rench F-ries

6 6-rench 6-ries

=

666

Hidden in plain sight #GG33 pic.twitter.com/7qb33z9CFv

— Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) December 5, 2018