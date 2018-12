Casi pierde sus labios tras inyectarse bótox: Video impactante

Rachael Knappier’s lips tripled in size after she got fillers from a beautician at a botox party.

She’s now warning others about the dangers of getting cosmetic treatments from non-medical professionals.

Read about Rachael’s story in full: https://t.co/9JrKEKnTBi pic.twitter.com/QLzIXarLVq

