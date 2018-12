Tormenta invernal azota sureste del país; provocará serios daños

“Cancelled” is the theme at #CLT as winter storm #Diego Snarls travel for countless people. More than 1100 flights are canceled Saturday, and more than 300 our preemptively cancelled Sunday. @weatherchannel is live covering all things #WinterStormDiego. pic.twitter.com/fMIL2em4Be

— Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 9, 2018