Joven deja su trabajo y gana dinero transmitiendo su vida

so i don’t know if i’ve ever mentioned this but im gay. my family found out when my mom saw gay porn and yaoi on my laptop when she was backing up an SD card (but come on who didn’t know) and ever since then i’ve been using the internet as my diary because god clearly forgot about me… its been a long year i dropped out of college and moved back to nyc with like $20 and now i have 100k followers on twitter and $7 dollars and if that isn’t the gay american dream then i don’t know what is… happy #pride if you ever see me tweeting in public say hi and give me a hug if you use deodorant