2 personas rescatadas por monóxido de carbono, 1 estaba inconsciente

Update CO incident unit block Adams St NW. #DCsBravest confirm defective furnace as source. Ventilating structure and EMS evaluating 2nd occupant. Carbon Monoxide is a colorless odorless “silent killer.” A carbon monoxide detector provides a lifesaving early warning. pic.twitter.com/CLgCxWu1qd

— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 12, 2018