Lluvia rompe récord y deja inundaciones en Washington D. C.

Update – Brighton Dam Rd., near Bordly Drive, Brookeville, IAO overflowing Hawling’s River, ~650p (intial dispatch) @mcfrs boat crews rescued/assisted 6 people from 2 stranded vehicles in high water (several feet & rising), EMS says everybody ok pic.twitter.com/rU0ttd2B45

— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 16, 2018