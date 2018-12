Capturan a hombre por asesinar a su hija y mejor amiga

Homicide Update: Mr. Abdool Zaman has been apprehended in New York, with the assistance of NYPD and the US Marshals Office. Henrico Police would like to thank the families and citizens for their assistance as we investigated the deaths of Leona Samlall and Vanessa Zaman. pic.twitter.com/wcnWUpXBeI

— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 18, 2018