Muere niño africano traído a EE.UU. para operarle tumor facial

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un niño originario de la República Democrática del Congo que fue traído a Estados Unidos para ser operado por un enorme tumor facial falleció este viernes a los 8 años.
De acuerdo con el sitio TMZ, Matadi Sela Petit fue trasladado a Estados Unidos gracias al exbasquetbolista Dikembe Mutombo, también congoleño, y la fundación que lleva su nombre.
Petit murió tras sufrir “una extraña e impredecible reacción genética a la anestesia” cuando era operado la noche del viernes en el centro médico Cedars Sinai en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
MATADI SELA PETIT The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation is sad to share the news of the passing of Matadi Sela Petit. Matadi was an 8 year old little boy with a vibrant and appealing personality. He was born in Kinshasa, DRC with a cleft lip and a facial tumor that enlarged as he grew. Matadi was sponsored by the DMF and several partners to receive surgical treatment for his tumor by Dr. Ryan Osborne, founder and Director of Head and Neck Surgery at the Osborne Head and Neck Institute in Los Angeles, CA. Matadi and his father were welcomed with open arms by Dr. Osborne, his team and the Cedars Sinai Hospital family as well as the Ronald McDonald House where he won everyone’s heart with his open and friendly attitude. During the delicate surgery, Matadi suffered a rare and unpredictable genetic reaction to anesthesia. Despite the diligent efforts of his medical caregivers, Matadi did not recover and he passed away last night. We are devastated by the loss of Matadi and our heart goes out to his father, his mother and the rest of his family, and all his old and new friends. We are comforted by the knowledge that a whole “village” adopted Matadi and joined forces to offer him treatment that was not available in the DRC and which would have given him the opportunity to have a new and different life. We thank Dr. Ryan Osborne and his team, the Cedars-Sinai Hospital medical team, the Ronald McDonald House, the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, the American Embassy in Kinshasa and all those who in large and small ways embraced Matadi and his family. He was a pioneer, and his memory will inspire us to continue to develop efforts and partnerships to improve the lives of the children of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“Estamos devastados por la pérdida de Matadi y nuestro corazón está con su padre, su madre y el resto de su familia, así como viejos y nuevos amigos”, expresó la fundación Dikembe Mutombo.
El menor sufrió un paro cardiaco y fue enviado a Cuidados Intensivos, pero no logró recuperarse. El responsable de la cirugía fue el doctor Ryan Osborne, quien no cobró por sus servicios en apoyo a la iniciativa de Mutombo.
Matadi llegó al país hace una semana con la ilusión de remover el tumor masivo en su rostro, el cual le valió el rechazo de su comunidad. El pequeño tuvo que dejar la escuela y vivía aislado en casa.
“(Matadi) era un pionero y su memoria nos inspirará a seguir desarrollando esfuerzos y sociedades para mejorar las vidas de los niños en la República Democrática del Congo”, prometió la fundación.