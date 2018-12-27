Estadounidense es la primera persona en cruzar la Antártida sin ayuda

(NOTICIAS YA).- El atleta de resistencia estadounidense Colin O’Brady se convirtió en la primera persona en cruzar la Antártida en solitario sin ayuda después de 54 días recorriendo el árido y frío continente, dijo en una publicación de Instagram.
“Logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en cruzar el continente antártico de costa a costa, solo, sin ayuda”, escribió el atleta profesional de 33 años en su cuenta de Instagram.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O’Brady reveló el miércoles que cubrió los 128 km finales en un impulso continuo hasta la línea de meta que duró más de 32 horas.
“Si bien las últimas 32 horas fueron algunas de las horas más difíciles de mi vida, honestamente han sido algunos de los mejores momentos que he experimentado.”
O’Brady comenzó su viaje en la plataforma de hielo Ronne, viajó desde allí hasta el Polo Sur y luego cruzó a la plataforma de hielo Ross.
“Estuve atrapado en un estado profundo todo el tiempo, igualmente enfocado en la meta final, lo que permitió que mi mente considerara las lecciones profundas de este viaje”.
Para completar el viaje, necesitaba cruzar varias áreas montañosas y viajar a lo largo de kilómetros de sastrugi, que son crestas de olas duras en la nieve y el hielo formado por el viento.
Este no es el primer récord de O’Brady. En 2016, escaló a las cumbres más altas de los siete continentes, incluido el Everest, en 132 días, lo que lo convirtió en el “escalador más rápido de las siete cumbres”.
Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible