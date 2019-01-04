(NOTICIAS YA).- Tener flequillo estilo ‘Baby Bangs’: la nueva tendencia de cabello que está arrasando en 2019.
Según el sitio web Simplemost, el flequillo se convirtió en el protagonista de los cortes de cabello en el 2018 y creó una nueva tendencia de belleza que está causando revuelo este año.
‘Baby bangs’ es de los estilos más usados por las celebridades, incluso hay algunas que se apuntan a esta nueva tendencia con flequillos ‘falsos’ de quita y pon.
Año Nuevo, look nuevo. Y si estás buscando opciones, podrías considerar este flequillo corto.
Echa un vistazo a este nuevo y atrevido estilo:
Las búsquedas de este nuevo flequillo incluso aumentaron un 51 por ciento en Pinterest.
La estilista de celebridades Jen Akin en entrevista que, “lo mejor que se puede hacer para las chicas que no quieren comprometerse completamente a cortar los flecos es comprarlos y hacer que tu estilista las corte para que se ajusten a tu rostro”.
En octubre de 2018, la modelo Kaia Gerber marcó la tendencia cuando debutó en la pasarela para moda de primavera 2019 de Miu Miu.
Si crees que los “baby bangs” tienen un estilo vintage, tienes razón. En la década de 1960, estrellas como Audrey Hepburn popularizaron el estilo.
¿Te gusta este atrevido estilo de flequillo corto?
View this post on Instagram
How stunning is this? In 1909 hairdresser Antoine de Paris created the haircut that shocked,in 1930 the Flapper Girls made it famous and it's still one of the hottest hairstyles today! 2019 sees a love affair with "The Bob " team with some baby bangs and colour and that's gorgeous! #bob #pink #babybangs #newcastle #salonlife #salonsupplies #prettyinpink #haircut #2019 #trend #love #instagood
