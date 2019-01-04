‘Baby Bangs’: la nueva tendencia de cabello que está arrasando en 2019
'Baby Bangs': la nueva tendencia de cabello que está arrasando en 2019
‘Baby Bangs’: la nueva tendencia de cabello que está arrasando en 2019

El nuevo flequillo es uno de los estilos más usados por las celebridades.

(NOTICIAS YA).- Tener flequillo estilo ‘Baby Bangs’: la nueva tendencia de cabello que está arrasando en 2019.

Según el sitio web Simplemost, el flequillo se convirtió en el protagonista de los cortes de cabello en el 2018 y creó una nueva tendencia de belleza que está causando revuelo este año. 

‘Baby bangs’ es de los estilos más usados por las celebridades, incluso hay algunas que se apuntan a esta nueva tendencia con flequillos ‘falsos’ de quita y pon. 

Año Nuevo, look nuevo. Y si estás buscando opciones, podrías considerar este flequillo corto. 

Echa un vistazo a este nuevo y atrevido estilo:

Las búsquedas de este nuevo flequillo incluso aumentaron un 51 por ciento en Pinterest.

La estilista de celebridades Jen Akin en entrevista que, “lo mejor que se puede hacer para las chicas que no quieren comprometerse completamente a cortar los flecos es comprarlos y hacer que tu estilista las corte para que se ajusten a tu rostro”.

En octubre de 2018, la modelo Kaia Gerber marcó la tendencia cuando debutó en la pasarela para moda de primavera 2019 de Miu Miu.

Si crees que los “baby bangs” tienen un estilo vintage, tienes razón. En la década de 1960, estrellas como Audrey Hepburn popularizaron el estilo.

Lil blurry, lil house wife vibe #babybangs

¿Te gusta este atrevido estilo de flequillo corto?







