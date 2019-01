Gran “Feria de Trabajo” en El Paso para empezar bien el 2019

🚨2019 Southwest University Park & Spectra JOB FAIR🚨

Hiring event for 2019 Gameday & Event Staff will be Jan. 15th & 16th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the ballpark!!

Will work BOTH baseball & soccer! Plus special events

Must be 18 & older

More info👉 https://t.co/HtfaCn4Rs1 pic.twitter.com/Neh2rwlRNp

— El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) January 3, 2019