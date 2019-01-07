‘Januhairy’ o por qué mujeres se dejan crecer el vello corporal

(NOTICIAS YA).-Los estándares y cánones de belleza femenina cada vez se reinventan y rompen gracias al auge de campañas que buscan empoderar a las mujeres, hacerlas sentir seguras de su virtudes y defectos y de aspectos completamente naturales de sus cuerpos, en esta ocasión, de su vello corporal.
Artistas, campañas publicitarias y mujeres en general han tomado las redes sociales para demostrar que cada cicatriz, estría y vello corporal las hace únicas, es por eso que este 2019, algunas internautas se unieron para comenzar una campaña al estilo de “no shave November”, el #Januhairy, o el enero velludo, con dos principales objetivos: hacer que las mujeres se sientan seguras y bellas con su vello y recaudar fondos para una organización que ofrece charlas sobre seguridad personal y aceptación física.
Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about… I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy 🌵 #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe
Amar y aceptarse como son y recaudar fondos para una caridad son las principales metas de #Januhairy
Detrás de la campaña está Laura Jackson, una joven de 21 años, estudiante de artes escénicas en Inglaterra quien, para un proyecto escolar, tuvo que dejarse crecer el vello corporal. Fue entonces que se vio en una contradicción: si bien se sentía segura y cómoda, recibió muchos comentarios negativos hacia su aspecto.
“Aunque me sentí liberado y más confiado en mí mismo, algunas personas a mi alrededor no entendían o no estaban de acuerdo con el motivo por el que no me afeité”, dijo la estudiante.
El mes pasado, Laura lanzó la propuesta en redes sociales para que más mujeres se unieran a ella y no se depilaran durante todo el mes de enero, compartieran sus experiencias y fotografías con el hashtag #Januhairy y contribuyeran a crear conciencia y buscar donativos para Boddy Gossip, una caridad que educa sobre imagen personal positiva.
Fue así como mujeres de distintos países, particularmente Inglaterra, Estados Unidos, Canadá, Alemania, Rusia y España, han estado contribuyendo en la campaña la cual es la primera en su tipo y fue la manera de comenzar el año para todas ellas.
Move over “No Shave November” the ladies now have their own hairy month “Januhairy.” See what this bold new trend is all about by checking out my recent blog post and learn all about student Laura Jackson who launched this campaign. Click the link in bio to ready the full story 👆🏻 http://www.daniellevaliente.com/move-over-no-shave-november-and-make-room-for-januhairy/ @janu_hairy #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpower
En redes no han faltado los comentarios negativos que rechazan la campaña, pero eso no detiene a decenas de mujeres que comparten sus fotos en Instagram, Twitter y otras redes.