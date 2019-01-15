Los helados de Mickey Mouse llegarán a las tiendas: ¡Delicioso!

(NOTICIAS YA).- La celebración del cumpleaños número 90 de Mickey Mouse continúa. Mientras desde noviembre del 2018 se han realizado fiestas a nivel mundial en sus parques, ahora desean celebrar de otra manera.
Sin duda sus famosos helados en especial la paleta con la forma de la cara de Mickey son de las más populares en sus parques de diversión. Por tal motivo, decidieron que por celebración y tiempo limitado, la gente pueda disfrutarlas sin necesidad de viajar.
Se espera que en varias tiendas locales ordenen este producto que alegrará la nevera de cientos de personas.
Los helados que se venderán a finales de febrero, estarán en una caja con un valor de $7.49 aproximadamente. La caja al parecer tendrá seis paletas por lo que es un buen precio ya que en los parques de Disney, se vende una paleta por $5.75.
