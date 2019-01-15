Los helados de Mickey Mouse llegarán a las tiendas: ¡Delicioso!

View this post on Instagram

Do we have any Mickey bar fans out there? I know I'm a huge fan, and get one every time am I at the parks! 🍦 Since we just celebrated Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday, Nestle will be bringing your park-favorite Mickey Premium Bar to a grocery store in YOUR neighborhood!!! Beginning in February 2019 be on the lookout in the freezer section for boxes of Mickey Premium Bars to go on sale to the general public for a limited time. Let me know where you find them! Hoping Target, Mariano's or Jewel has them! 😍 🍦 Make sure to share this post with your friends so everyone can be on the lookout and grab them quickly!