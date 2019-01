Muere una persona en avalancha a las afueras de Aspen

Our office has been notified of an avalanche outside Aspen, in the area of the Markley Hut. The slide caught one individual & has claimed the life of that individual. Deputies & @MtnRescueAspen are making a plan now. Updates will be available as we learn more information. pic.twitter.com/pbFF3Tg1Fd

— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) January 21, 2019