AAA recibió 15 mil llamadas de emergencia en las últimas 24 horas

Please get home safely tonight, and be careful on your morning commute. Wet roads will freeze tonight and develop ice on the surface. Leave your destination earlier so you can take it slow on your commute, and expect delays. Roads that look wet could actually be ice. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/poAlk9JRQE

— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 18, 2019