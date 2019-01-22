Tormenta invernal provoca cierres y retrasos en Denver

(NOTICIAS YA).- Todos los cierres activos de Denver y el área metropolitana, así como demoras para las escuelas, negocios, iglesias y oficinas gubernamentales se restablecen a las 3 p.m. todos los días. Estos son los cierres que se han activado esta mañana debido a la tormenta invernal en Denver.
- Ability Connection Colorado- CERRADO
- Adventist University of Health Sciences- 2 horas de retraso
- Escuelas Akron R-1-CERRADAS
- American Academy-CERRADA
- Bibliotecas Anythink- Localidad en Bennett CERRADO
- Arapahoe Community College- Campus de Littleton ABIERTO, Campus de Parker y Castle Rock retraso hasta las 10 a.m.
- Cortes del condado Arapahoe- Abierto a las 11:00 AM
- Oficinas gubernamentales del condado Arapahoe- 2 horas de retraso
- Arapahoe Library District- 2 horas de retraso
- Distrito Escolar Arriba-Flagler-CERRADO
- Aspen Academy-2 horas de retraso
- Centro Médico Aurora Mental- CERRADO
- Escuelas Públicas de Aurora- CERRADAS
- Bennett Parks and Recreation District – CERRADO
- Distrito Escolar Bennett 29J – CERRADO
- Bishop Machebeuf High School- CERRADA
- Bright Beginnings Learning Center – 2 horas de retraso
- Escuelas Públicas Brush- CERRADAS
- Burlington RE-6J – CERRADO
- Distrito Escolar Byers 32J- CERRADO
- Calvary Christian Academy- CERRADA
- Castle Rock Senior Center- CERRADO
- Cedarwood Christian Academy- CERRADA
- Distrito Escolar Cherry Creek- CERRADO
- Cherry Hills Christian School – CERRADA
- Distrito Escolar Clear Creek- 2 horas de retraso
- Colorado Early Colleges (Parker)- CERRADA
- Colorado Technical University camuses en Denver- Abrirá con 2 horas de retrasO
- CU South Denver- Abre a las 10 a.m. Clases de la tarde programadas a horario normal.
- Distrito Escolar Deer Trail 26J- CERRADO
- Denver Waldorf School- Abierto a las 10 a.m.
- Corte del condado Douglas– Abierto a las 10 a.m.
- Oficinas gubernamentales del condado Dougla- 2 horas de retraso
- Bibliotecas del condado Douglas- 2 horas de retraso
- Distrito Escolar del condado Douglas- CERRADO
- Cortes del condando Elbert- CERRADAS
- Distrito Escolar Elbert 200- CERRADO
- Elizabeth C-1 Schools – CERRADO
- Firefly Autism- CERRADO
- Highpointe Center- CERRADO
- Holy Cross Lutheran Preschool- CERRADO
- Holy Family High School- 2 horas de retraso
- Humanex Academy- CERRADA
- Kiowa C-2- CERRADO
- Distrito Escolar Kit Carson R-1- CERRADO
- Legacy Academy- CERRADA
- Lone Star School- CERRADA
- Lutheran High School- CERRADA
- Mile High Academy- CERRADA
- Morgan Community College- CERRADA
- Mullen High SchooL- Abierta a las 9:30 a.m.
- Ostomy Association of Metro Denver- CERRADO
- Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School- CERRADA
- Our Lady of Lourdes- CERRADA
- Outlets at Castle Rock- 2 horas de retraso
- Pickens Technical College- CERRADA
- Renaissance Montessori Academy- CERRADA
- Distrito Escolar Ridgway- 1 hora de retraso
- Rocky Mountain Lutheran H.S.- CERRADA
- Rocky Vista University- 2 horas de retraso
- Steele Street Preschool- CERRADO
- STEM School Highlands Ranch- CERRADO
- STM-Catholic Centennial- CERRADO
- Strasburg Schools 31J- CERRADO
- Temple Sinai Preschool- CERRADO
- Valor Christian High School- CERRADA
- Vanguard Classical School- CERRADA
- Woodlin School District- CERRADO
- Wray Schools Rd-2- CERRADO
- Yuma School District 1- CERRADO