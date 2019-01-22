Tormenta invernal provoca cierres y retrasos en Denver
Tormenta invernal provoca cierres y retrasos en Denver
Tormenta invernal provoca cierres y retrasos en Denver

(NOTICIAS YA).-  Todos los cierres activos de Denver y el área metropolitana, así como demoras para las escuelas, negocios, iglesias y oficinas gubernamentales se restablecen a las 3 p.m. todos los días. Estos son los cierres que se han activado esta mañana debido a la tormenta invernal en Denver.

  • Ability Connection Colorado- CERRADO
  • Adventist University of Health Sciences- 2 horas de retraso
  • Escuelas Akron R-1-CERRADAS
  • American Academy-CERRADA
  • Bibliotecas Anythink- Localidad en Bennett CERRADO
  • Arapahoe Community College- Campus de Littleton ABIERTO, Campus de Parker y Castle Rock retraso hasta las 10 a.m.
  • Cortes del condado Arapahoe- Abierto a las 11:00 AM
  • Oficinas gubernamentales del condado Arapahoe- 2 horas de retraso
  • Arapahoe Library District- 2 horas de retraso
  • Distrito Escolar Arriba-Flagler-CERRADO
  • Aspen Academy-2 horas de retraso
  • Centro Médico Aurora Mental- CERRADO
  • Escuelas Públicas de Aurora- CERRADAS
  • Bennett Parks and Recreation District – CERRADO
  • Distrito Escolar Bennett 29J – CERRADO
  • Bishop Machebeuf High School- CERRADA
  • Bright Beginnings Learning Center – 2 horas de retraso
  • Escuelas Públicas Brush- CERRADAS
  • Burlington RE-6J – CERRADO
  • Distrito Escolar Byers 32J- CERRADO
  • Calvary Christian Academy- CERRADA
  • Castle Rock Senior Center- CERRADO
  • Cedarwood Christian Academy- CERRADA
  • Distrito Escolar Cherry Creek- CERRADO
  • Cherry Hills Christian School – CERRADA
  • Distrito Escolar Clear Creek- 2 horas de retraso
  • Colorado Early Colleges (Parker)- CERRADA
  • Colorado Technical University camuses en Denver- Abrirá con 2 horas de retrasO
  • CU South Denver- Abre a las 10 a.m. Clases de la tarde programadas a horario normal.
  • Distrito Escolar Deer Trail 26J- CERRADO
  • Denver Waldorf School- Abierto a las 10 a.m.
  • Corte del condado Douglas– Abierto a las 10 a.m.
  • Oficinas gubernamentales del condado Dougla- 2 horas de retraso
  • Bibliotecas del condado Douglas- 2 horas de retraso
  • Distrito Escolar del condado Douglas- CERRADO
  • Cortes del condando Elbert- CERRADAS
  • Distrito Escolar Elbert 200- CERRADO
  • Elizabeth C-1 Schools – CERRADO
  • Firefly Autism- CERRADO
  • Highpointe Center- CERRADO
  • Holy Cross Lutheran Preschool- CERRADO
  • Holy Family High School- 2 horas de retraso
  • Humanex Academy- CERRADA
  • Kiowa C-2- CERRADO
  • Distrito Escolar Kit Carson R-1- CERRADO
  • Legacy Academy- CERRADA
  • Lone Star School- CERRADA
  • Lutheran High School- CERRADA
  • Mile High Academy- CERRADA
  • Morgan Community College- CERRADA
  • Mullen High SchooL- Abierta a las 9:30 a.m.
  • Ostomy Association of Metro Denver- CERRADO
  • Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School- CERRADA
  • Our Lady of Lourdes- CERRADA
  • Outlets at Castle Rock- 2 horas de retraso
  • Pickens Technical College- CERRADA
  • Renaissance Montessori Academy- CERRADA
  • Distrito Escolar Ridgway- 1 hora de retraso
  • Rocky Mountain Lutheran H.S.- CERRADA
  • Rocky Vista University- 2 horas de retraso
  • Steele Street Preschool- CERRADO
  • STEM School Highlands Ranch- CERRADO
  • STM-Catholic Centennial- CERRADO
  • Strasburg Schools 31J- CERRADO
  • Temple Sinai Preschool- CERRADO
  • Valor Christian High School- CERRADA
  • Vanguard Classical School- CERRADA
  • Woodlin School District- CERRADO
  • Wray Schools Rd-2- CERRADO
  • Yuma School District 1- CERRADO






