Tormenta de nieve en Denver provoca accidentes y retrasos

It's still snowing, we're still on #AccidentAlert and we have now responded to 78 traffic crashes, #Denver. If you have to get on the roads, please turn your lights on, get those wipers going, & take your time cuz this is not a good look for your ride… #SnowGoing #CoTraffic pic.twitter.com/ClWD4Rr72c

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2019