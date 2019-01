Tormenta invernal Jayden azota el medio oeste de EE.UU.

Wind chills will fall to dangerous levels in the Upper Midwest this week, and should be the coldest since the mid-1990s in parts of the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wind chills falling below -40 can cause frostbite on exposed skin in minutes. pic.twitter.com/FFVZe1xGhD

— NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 27, 2019