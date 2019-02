Lo acusan de crímenes de odio tras asesinar a tres chinos con martillo

Photo: Arthur Martunovich said he heard voices when he struck and killed a chef of Seaport Buffet in Sheepshead Bay. He was led out of the @nypd60 in a straight jacket yesterday evening. #LloydMitchellPhotography #onthestreetsinBrooklyn #Photojournalism #Sheepsheadbay. pic.twitter.com/SHDnR2rI2R

— Lloyd Mitchell (@Lloydphoto) January 17, 2019