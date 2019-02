Atropellan y matan a agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza en Texas

Last night, while on duty, United States Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss lost her life in Abilene, Texas. Agent Doss of Class 569 served for nearly 16 years. On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, my deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QZx9CHlCrc

