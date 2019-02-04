Dayanara Torres revela que tiene cáncer y da mensaje a otras mujeres

(NOTICIAS YA).- “Estoy bien, estoy fuerte aunque con mucho miedo”, declaró Dayanara Torres en un video que compartió el lunes en sus redes sociales para comunicar la triste noticia de que tiene cáncer de piel.
Su video inicia con un emotivo mensaje a todas las mujeres que dan prioridad al bienestar de sus seres queridos y “Cómo madres siempre estamos cuidando a todos a nuestro alrededor: a nuestros hijos, nuestras familias, nuestros amigos, nuestras mascotas, a todo el mundo. A veces nos olvidamos de nosotras mismas. Les cuento la triste noticia de que tengo cáncer en la piel, melanoma, por una herida y un lunar que apareció y que no le presté atención”.
La ex Miss Universo puertorriqueña y jueza del programa “Mira quién baila” relata que le apareció un lunar detrás de la rodilla y fue su prometido, Louis D’Esposito, quien insistió en que fuera al médico, pues el punto creció y mostraba una superficie irregular. Dejó pasar un tiempo hasta que él mismo le hizo una cita y tras estudios y una biopsia se reveló el resultado, además le extirparon dos ganglios linfáticos de la parte superior de la pierna.
Ya lleva una cirugía y asegura que está lista para someterse al tratamiento que le indiquen, con la esperanza de que el cáncer no haya avanzado a otro órgano.
Aunque admite que sus hijos están algo asustados, les asegura que tienen a una guerrera como mamá.
VIDEO: Harry Potter envía fuerza a niña mexicana con cáncer
View this post on Instagram
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us… our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. 💫 Today I have some sad news… I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. 💫 My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself… after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. 🙏🏻 💫 I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control… My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! 💫 But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you… PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked… I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwarenes
Apenas el fin de semana Dayanara participó en una campaña de concientización sobre enfermedades del corazón y ahora cuenta su diagnóstico de cáncer con la misma intención de que otras mujeres se cuiden.