Aerolínea regala vuelos si tienes uno de estos nombres románticos

Is your name Valentine? 💕

We are offering passengers named Valentine FREE flight for their plus one this Valentine's Day 😍 Ditch the chocolate and flowers, and give the gift of a memorable trip to your loved one ✨

❤ READ MORE – https://t.co/vCrnRply7V#wowair pic.twitter.com/30nGkZMoJb

— WOW air (@wow_air) January 25, 2019