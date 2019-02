VIDEO: Buscan a hispano que atropelló a un peatón que perdió la vida

CAN YOU ID? On 1/16/19, at 7:13 pm, a white Ford F250 struck a pedestrian on State Road 408 (eastbound) at Crystal Lake Bv. The pictured subject has been identified as the driver and possibly goes by the name Lisandro Perez. This crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/u3G361msRU

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 12, 2019