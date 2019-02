Un año antes de su asesinato mexicana se mostraba feliz con su homicida

View this post on Instagram

The murder of Valerie Reyes hits home. Friends said she was a sweet, quiet, and kind girl who wanted to pursue a future in art, specifically tattooing like her older brother. Ex-boyfriend, Javier de Silva (pictured) allegedly "admitted a role" in Reyes' death, which ended with her body being bound and shoved in a suitcase left on the side of the road.