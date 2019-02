Voluntarios van a funeral de un héroe de guerra que no tenía familia

James McCue, 97, the proud U.S. Army WWII Veteran we will honor tomorrow 2/14/2019; Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence. The highly decorated Veteran served in 5 major WWII Battles; D-Day Invasion, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. We're grateful for his service. pic.twitter.com/XAQv0SbUP1

— Francisco Urena 🇺🇸 (@Urena) February 13, 2019