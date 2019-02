Se forma el primer huracán categoría 5 del año

Japan's #Himawari8 is watching over Super Typhoon #Wutip, which is now the strongest February storm to churn through the western North Pacific in the last 70 years. Wutip is expected to turn west and weaken later this week. More imagery: https://t.co/js8U6z8nJf pic.twitter.com/t4nDz9CGvf

