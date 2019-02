Tonight police are charging 24 yo old Tierra Ortega with homicide & attempted homicide after they say she tossed her young son off a 2nd story landing & killed her baby girl. This is her DMV photo & her booking photo after she threw herself face first down concrete stairs @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/6XMZlf9Dn9

— Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) February 27, 2019