The total disrespect for history in this part of the country revealed in the vandalisation of St Michan’s. Is it any wonder, seeing as we elevate only sneering, equivocal, condescending viewpoints of our national story, making nothing important enough to treasure? #StMichans pic.twitter.com/MNRI6dEvlk

— Patrick Cullivan (@paddycullivan) February 25, 2019