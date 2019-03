VIDEO: Conductor choca con bomba de gasolina y causa incendio

Shortly before midnight Brockton firefighters were alerted to a fire at Prime Gas 570 N. Montello St. A motor vehicle backed into a gas pump causing the blaze.@MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @THE_PFFM @jackforward6 pic.twitter.com/5wifi3JSRB

— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 7, 2019